SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia-based Smithfield Foods is sending more than 37,000 pounds of food to Florida in support of Hurricane Ian relief.

The donated lunch meat, bacon and ham will provide the equivalent of 150,000 servings of meals to the storm-stricken region.

Mercy Chefs, a Portsmouth-based nonprofit, is working with Smithfield Foods. A chef will create restaurant-quality hot meals with the donated food, for victims, volunteers and first responders in Fort Myers.

Chef Gary LeBlanc, founder and chief executive officer of Mercy Chefs, said, “Our continued partnership with Smithfield Foods is critical to feeding those who have lost everything. We’re honored to have the opportunity to serve those facing extreme devastation in Hurricane Ian’s wake.”

Mercy Chefs has been in Southwest Florida since last week, after Ian hit the region, distributing tens of thousands of meals a day.

As part of its ongoing Helping Hungry Homes® initiative, Smithfield Foods recently pledged to donate another 200 million servings of food by 2025. More information on Smithfield’s ongoing work to strengthen and feed our communities is available here.