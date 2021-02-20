Smithfield finishes 5th in Class 4 Wrestling Championships team standings.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Smithfield can be proud of the 2021 wrestling season. The team accomplished something never done before in school history back on February 11th when they won a Regional Championship.

Saturday afternoon at the Virginia Beach Sports Center, the Packers finished fifth in the team standings in Class 4 with 80 points. The team qualified five wrestlers to the consolation finals.  Evan Chrisstofer (106) won by a 3-0 decision over Waylon Rogers (Orange County). Nik Voros (120) 3-1 won by 3rd period fall over Devin Burrows (Spotsylvania).  Hunter Ray (126) lost a 6-12 decision to Gabe Nesmith (King George). Cameron Hatchett (145) 3-1 won by 3rd period injury default over Kyman Kinney (Salem).  Brady Stalls (160) lost by a 2nd period fall to Eric Dewald (Fauquier). 

In the 5th & 6th place medal round, Roberto Hines (132) lost by a 0-5 decision to Tharun Svetanant (Blacksburg) and Khali Harden (152) lost by a 1st period fall to Kylee Martin (Amherst County).

