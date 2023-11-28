SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Smithfield Foods donated truckloads of food to food banks in Hampton Roads this November as part of its Helping Hungry Homes hunger relief program.

“At Smithfield, we feel a tremendous responsibility to give back to the communities where our employees work, live, and raise their families,” said Jonathan Toms, senior community development manager for Smithfield Foods. “As a food company, we work tirelessly to fight hunger in the communities we call home and across the country. Especially during this holiday season, we’re proud to do our part to help support our neighbors facing food insecurity.”

Smithfield donated 50,000 pounds of ham, bacon, sausage and other products to support the Mayflower Marathon, a three-day food and fund drive that benefits the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

The food company also donated 350 hams to Healthy Suffolk and GET Empowered Community Development Corporation to support food distribution events leading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

In North Carolina, Smithfield donated $1,500 to the Duplin County Partnership for Children to provide meal boxes for families of 100 children in Kenansville who participate in the Partnership’s Backpack Buddies program.

For more information about Smithfield’s programs to support local communities, please visit smithfieldfoods.com/helping-communities.