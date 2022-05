VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A small plane crashed in a Gloucester field on Thursday afternoon.

First responders with Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue said the plane crashed in a field near the 3500 block of Providence Road.

Virginia State Police said the call came in reporting the crash around 5:20 p.m.

Small plane crashes in Gloucester field (photo: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc.)

There were two people in the plan, but no one was injured, state police said.

Virginia State Police and the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office are also on the scene investigating.