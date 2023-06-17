SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A small plane crashed in Suffolk, Saturday afternoon around 2:51 p.m.

At 3:25 p.m., Suffolk Fire and Rescue tweeted that a small plane crashed at 591 North Liberty Spring Road.

The tweet indicated that one person was found pinned inside the plane and was extricated by rescue crews.

According to the Virginia State Police, the pilot suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The patient was transported to a hospital by the Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance.

Troopers are on the scene investigating the incident.

We are working to learn more about what caused the crash.

