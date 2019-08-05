Slain 24-year-old 1 of 5 found shot in Suffolk on Friday night

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Tosha Perry is remembering her second oldest son Davante Wilson, who was killed in a shooting on North Broad Street in Suffolk on Friday night.

10 On Your Side spoke with her over the phone, and she says she remembers walking near the scene to try and see if her son was OK.

“I’m calling, I’m calling, I’m calling. I’m texting, I’m texting, I’m texting. I’m calling, no answer,” she said.

Police say Davante Wilson, Lamekka Porter and a 2-year-old toddler were in a car on North Broad Street when Aaron Porter came up to the car they were in.

All three were shot multiple times.

Wilson died from his injuries, but Lamekka Porter and the toddler survived and were sent to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Perry says her son was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“24 years old, 24, didn’t have nothing to do with what was going on with that family, nothing,” Perry said.

Police say Leronta Horton was walking near 2nd Avenue and Bute Street with a friend when he heard gunshots and ran.

He was also shot multiple times and went to the hospital with non life- threatening injuries.

Police say Horton gave a description of the shooter that matched the description of Aaron Porter.

They say Porter was found dead a block away, from a single gunshot wound.

Perry says they’re working on funeral services for Wilson and a candlelight vigil.