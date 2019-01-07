Skyrocketing price of insulin puts patients lives at risk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The skyrocketing cost of insulin is threatening the lives of hundreds of thousands in Virginia and millions across the country.

Doctors right here in Norfolk see it all the time — patients are rationing their insulin, and that puts their lives at risk.

“It’s not cheap,” Tayab Waseem told 10 On Your Side.

The cost tripled from 2003 to 2013 — and has doubled even more since that time. Without it, patients like Waseem — who has type-1 diabetes — would die.

Waseem needs multiple shots a day to control his blood sugar.

“It’s a common misconception. You’re like, ‘You can control it, eat less, exercise more,” Waseem said. “Realistically speaking, I can exercise as much as I want, pick your diet plan of choice. Without insulin, I can’t live.”

Most people with type-1 diabetes use two to four bottles of insulin per month at a cost of up to $300 a pop.

“I mean, that’s a mortgage for most people. Twenty percent is what you need to qualify for a mortgage and you’re spending that to stay alive,” Waseem said.

Dr. David Lieb at Eastern Virginia Medical School’s Strelitz Diabetes Center is witness to a dangerous trend.

“Are they going to pay a car payment? Are they going to pay their rent? Are they going to see their doctor? Or are they going to pick up their insulin for the month?” Lieb said.

As a doctor who himself has diabetes, Lieb has learned to skirt the system.

Drug manufacturers offer assistance programs for uninsured and underinsured — ask your doctor about it.

Lieb also points patients to a website — makeinsulinaffordable.org — and sometimes sends them to shop at certain stores. “Walmart, for instance, has what’s called the Relion brand insulin … and generally they cost about $25 a vial,” he said.

Lieb say one problem is there’s no generic form of insulin.

Last month, Sen. Elizabeth Warren helped introduce a bill dubbed the “Affordable Drug Manufacturing Act” that would require the Department of Health and Human Services to publicly manufacture generic drugs, including insulin.

Republicans will likely reject the legislation.

Lieb and Waseem say something must be done.

“We do have people every year that die from not having enough insulin,” Lieb said.

Lieb says it’s very important for patients to let their doctors know if they are having trouble affording their medications, because there is help for you to get it.