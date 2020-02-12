Skirmish at James’s Plantation Va. historical highway marker to be dedicated Feb. 15

Map of Skirmish at James’s Plantation from “Diary of the American War: A Hessian Journal – Captain Johan Ewald, Field Jager Corps” edited by Joseph P. Tustin.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A dedication ceremony will be held to commemorate the Revolutionary War era Skirmish at James’s Plantation with a historical state highway marker.

On Feb. 15, Virginia Beach Historic Preservation Commission invites the public to join them at 10 a.m. for the marker dedication ceremony. The event will be held at the Nimmo United Methodist Church.

According to the Department of Historical Resources, the marker “Skirmish at James’s Plantation” will be placed at the corner of Princess Anne Road and Elson Green Avenue.

In February of 1781, historians say Capt. Johann Ewald, commander of Hessian cavalry and riflemen, launched a surprise attack on Capt. Amos Weeks at James’s Plantation.

At the time, Capt. Weeks was leading 520 men to disrupt British operations in the area; Capt. Ewald and his men killed 120 of them, historians say.

