“Skin And Bones” – Dozens Of starving horses seized

CRESWELL, Ore. – Sid Dean says he has watched the horses on his neighbor’s property outside Creswell with concern.

“Some of them are just skin and bones,” he said Thursday. “Sitting there two or three days with no feed, it’s sad. It’s a mess.”

Lane County removed 61 horses from the property. Most of the horses are now in the care of Sound Equine Options of Gresham.

But 21 of the horses were deemed too frail and remain lodged at the Lane County Fairgrounds in Eugene.

We attempted to contact Gwenyth Davies, who were were told was on the property. Davies has been cited by the sheriff’s office with Felony Animal Neglect in the Second Degree.

We were directed to her attorney.

“Some of the seized horses had arrived on her property as recently as two days prior to the seizure,” attorney Laura Fine said in a statement. “Many came with health conditions which prevented them from picking up weight rapidly. Ms. Davies’ prior contacts with Animal Control all resulted in unfounded complaints. She has worked closely with them to bring aid to horses who were neglected by others.”

The county said the investigation is ongoing.