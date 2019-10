VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Something in the Water officials are closing the flood gates on ticket sales Saturday afternoon.

Due to high demand, officials say they are unable to take any more fans at the amphitheater.

In a tweet, representatives tell fans that if you are currently in line at the box office you will be able to purchase tickets.

Locals Only presale update! Due to high demand, we are unable to take any more fans at the amphitheater. If you are currently in line at the box office you WILL be able to purchase tickets. Presale tickets are still available for you to purchase online at https://t.co/Ul2je8ktgv. — SOMETHING IN THE WATER (@sitw) October 19, 2019

This comes just hours after several sections sold out in a matter of hours.

Loyalty and Locals Only online presale update! Tier 1 & 2 presale tickets are sold out. Tier 3 GA tickets are still available at $195. Please refresh your page and enter your Loyalty code or VA zip code to purchase tickets. — SOMETHING IN THE WATER (@sitw) October 19, 2019

