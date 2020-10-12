Single-vehicle crash leads to fatality on Route 58 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a crash on Route 58 in Suffolk resulted in a fatality Sunday afternoon.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire responded just before 3:30 p.m. for the incident on Route 58 eastbound near the Suffolk and Chesapeake city line.

Police say both the driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital where the driver was pronounced deceased. The passenger is being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

As of 10 p.m., crews are still on the scene. One eastbound lane of Route 58 remains closed as the investigation continues.

The identity of the deceased will be released once next of kin has been notified.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story.