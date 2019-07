UPDATE: The Ahoskie Police Department has canceled the silver alert . Melissa Dawn Bass was found safe.

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) — A silver alert has been issued for a 42-year-old woman who went missing in Ahoskie on Sunday.

Ahoskie police say Melissa Dawn Bass is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She was last seen wearing a pink nightgown and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ahoskie Police Department at (252) 332-5011.