Shop Small: Hampton Roads business owner encourages big time shoppers to shop small

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Imagine your neighborhood without any of its small, local businesses.

What would the streets look like without the coffee shops, corner stores, boutiques and more?

All week long, we’ve been sharing the importance of shopping small ahead of the holiday shopping season.



When you give them a second glance, local business owners want you to think about what you can buy locally.

‘Tis the season for shopping and urgent opportunities around every corner. In a time marked by widespread supply chain disruptions and inflation, big time shoppers are asked to shop small.

“The importance of shopping local is that 3 times the amount of money goes back into the community when you shop local,” said Philip Scotti, owner of Philip Michael Fashion For Men and Chairman of the Board for Retail Alliance.

Scotti owns store locations in Chesapeake, Hampton, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach. He says shopping small benefits the local economy in more ways than one.

“Local businesses buy from local printing companies,” Scott said. “They’ll buy from local supply companies, so the money is filtered through the economy.”

As we’ve reported, shoppers can download the Love app that create incentives to shop small.

“We’re promoting shop local on November 15 through December 15” he said.

Scotti knows all too well what it’s like being a business owner during the pandemic. Once a bleak outlook, now showing some hope.

“It’s been rough last year because they weren’t buying dressy clothes,” he said. “The supply chain has been a hiccup but we’re just finally getting the merchandise in for the holiday season.”

Scotti said the store is fully stocked once again, so the stage is set for you to shop small. Again, the retail alliance’s initiative runs through December 15.