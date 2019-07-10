Two men hurt in shooting on Wide St. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a double shooting on Wide St., near the Attucks Theatre.

Police say the shooting was called in just after 11 p.m. from the 1100 block of Wide St., and two men were taken to Norfolk General with non life-threatening injuries.

There’s no suspect information or circumstances at this time, but those with information can submit a tip via http://p3tips.com/1126 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this breaking news.