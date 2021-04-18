Shooting leaves 23-year-old with serious injuries in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 23-year-old is in the hospital after being shot Sunday morning.

Emergency communications said they were notified around 10:48 a.m. for a shooting in the 1st block of Tide Mill Lane. Upon arrival, officers located a gunshot victim.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 23-year-old male was shot by an unknown suspect towards the rear of an apartment complex. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The motive and circumstances of this shooting are unknown. The victim is not being cooperative with investigators.

No other details have been released.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP., or by submitting anonymous tip by visiting P3Tips.com.