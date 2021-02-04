Sheriff’s Office investigating vandalisms in northern area of Accomack County

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies are investigating a series of vandalisms that have occurred in the northern area of Accomack County.

On January 31, around 8:13 a.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sign Post Road in New Church for vandalism to the Old Chincoteague Baptist Church.

On February 3, around 6:37 a.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office responded to Fleming Road in Horntown for vandalism to an Accomack County school bus.

An investigation into these incidents is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or tips may be submitted through the website.