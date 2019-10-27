Sheriffs in Newport News found an inmate hanging in his cell

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Shieff’s Department is conducting an investigation after an inmate was found hanging in his cell, Saturday evening.

Officials say around 4:45 p.m. a deputy found 32-year-old Matthew Glenn Hix in his cell.

He was pronounced dead after personnel from the Sheriff’s Department and paramedics tried to revive him.

Hix was taken into the custody of the jail on August 23, 2018, after being extradited from Missouri to face a 2015 rape charge.

For a standard procedure, the Sheriff’s department says two separate investigations will be conducted.

One internal investigation by the Newport News Sheriff’s Office and another by the Newport News Police Department.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

