Sheriff seats up for grabs in 3 Hampton Roads cities

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, November 2, voters will decide who will serve as the sheriffs of Virginia Beach, Norfolk, and Portsmouth.

The races include incumbent candidates from each locality who are being challenged for their positions as top-elected law enforcement officers on the Southside.

Virginia Beach

Two-term Republican incumbent Ken Stolle is facing off against Democratic newcomer Antonio Passaro Jr. in the race for sheriff in Virginia Beach. Stolle is Virginia Beach’s current sheriff. He was first elected to the position in 2009. This election marks Passaro’s first political campaign.

Stolle and Passaro both have career experience in law enforcement. Stolle was a sergeant in the Virginia Beach Police Department, where he worked from 1976 until 1987. Passaro became a Virginia State Police trooper at age 22 and was later appointed as a special agent. He worked in law enforcement for more than 15 years.

Stolle has prior political experience. He was first elected to the Virginia General Assembly in 1991 and served as senator for District 8. He worked on the Senate Finance Public Safety Subcommittee and the Crime Commission.

Passaro lists his first priority as “eliminating political influence from the Sheriff’s Office,” claiming that that influence has hindered progress in Virginia Beach. He also plans to improve transparency and engagement, address mental health, rehabilitation and recidivism, and revamp law enforcement training and education, according to his website.

Stolle lists his top issue as putting public safety first by continuing programs that carefully monitor criminal behavior inside and outside of the jail and remove drugs off the streets. He’s also focused on reducing recidivism, including the creation of the Reentry Program to help inmates return to the public after serving time. He is also focused on saving taxpayer dollars by increasing revenue at the jail through commissary sales and the Inmate Workforce program, according to his website.

Norfolk

Democratic incumbent Joe Baron and Independent candidate Neil Bradley are vying for the position of Norfolk sheriff. Baron was appointed to the job in 2017 in the midst of a federal investigation into former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe. He was elected to the position later that year.

Baron and Bradley both have career law enforcement experience. Baron has worked in law enforcement for 20 years, holding jobs in the Norfolk Police Department and Norfolk Sheriff’s Office. Bradley also worked for the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office.

Baron lists his priorities as focusing on inmate programs that address education, job skills, mental health, and substance abuse. He will continue to focus on keeping a motivated and well-trained staff and ensuring a healthy and clean jail environment, according to his website.

Bradley does not list his priorities on his campaign Facebook page. A link to his campaign website is broken. 10 On Your Side called Bradley to ask him what his priorities as sheriff would be, but we have not received a response by the time of publication. We will update this article when we receive comment.

Portsmouth

Democratic incumbent Michael Moore is running for re-election against Independent candidate Stanley Davis. Moore is the current sheriff of Portsmouth and was first elected to the position in 2017.

Moore has worked in law enforcement for 26 years. He began his law enforcement career as a trooper with the Virginia State Police. He also worked as a special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration, as a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and as a supervisor for the Department of Justice and ATF hostage and crisis negotiation team, according to his campaign Facebook page.

Davis’ Facebook page lists his current job as a security officer at the U.S. Department of Energy. He is a U.S. Army Veteran with career experience working as a school resource officer, a corrections officer for the Virginia Department of Corrections, a police officer at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, and a deputy sheriff.

Neither candidate lists their political priorities on their Facebook pages.