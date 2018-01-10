Shelly Simonds concedes result of House race in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Democratic candidate Shelly Simonds has conceded following the results of a highly contested election for a House of Delegates seat in Newport News.

Republican Del. David Yancey won the seat for the 94th District last week after his name was pulled out of a bowl. The name drawing came at the end of a handful of months in which both sides challenged the results.

Simonds said in her concession tweet Wednesday, “I just tried to make a personal phone call to him and would like to ask him to vote for Medicaid expansion.”

I have conceded because I do not see any legal pathways forward and I want representation for the 94th district today.- Shelly Simonds (@shelly_simonds) January 10, 2018

The concession from Simonds comes the same day as the Virginia General Assembly is convening for its 2018 legislative session.

