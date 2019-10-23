Sexually abusive dance coach sentenced to over 50 years in Virginia prison

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — A dance instructor is behind bars after being sentenced earlier Tuesday for sexually abusing several young female students.

According to court documents, Maurice Martinez, 27, entered guilty pleas to three counts of aggravated sexual assault on a minor and one charge of aggravated sexual assault when the victim was incapacitated.

Two of the victims were under the age of 13, and the alleged abuse happened over a period of five years, court documents state.

In an earlier article, police say they believe one of the girls was abused about 100 times, while the other girl said the abuse happened “almost daily.”

10 On Your Side first brought you this story back in January of 2018 when Martinez was initially taken into custody by Poquoson Police.

A follow-up story was posted as more of the victims came forward also claiming Martinez has sexually abused them.

One victim, a 22-year-old mentally disabled woman, stated that Martinez also abused her when she was a child.

The woman said the abuse happened “a lot,” and that Martinez recorded the assaults on his phone, according to court documents.

Martinez was sentenced to 55 years in state prison with 60 years of indefinite supervised probation.

Martinez will now also pay a $1,625 fine.

