Sex offender on the lam for 11 years found in Virginia Beach after tip

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A convicted sex offender who avoided police for more than a decade after failing to register was arrested last week in Virginia Beach.

In a press release, Virginia State Police said they took 48-year-old Christopher M. Chesser into custody shortly after they got a tip from a Virginia Beach resident who spotted Chesser in the city.

Chesser, who hadn’t been in compliance with Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry requirements since 2009, was charged with failing to register with state police and a 2009 probation violation.

He’s being held at the Virginia Beach city jail, police say.