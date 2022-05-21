NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The threat of severe weather forced event organizers to call off the Saturday evening events at the Bayou Bon Vivant in Norfolk.

The announcement, made shortly after 9 p.m., confirmed that all Saturday evening events have been canceled. That includes the North Mississippi Allstars’ performance.

“The safety of our guests remains Festevents’ top priority,” they said in a release. “And we encourage all Saturday guests to return on Sunday to enjoy the scheduled entertainment.”

Festevents organizers say all Saturday tickets will be honored on Sunday, May 22.