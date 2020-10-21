‘Several’ staff members at Nandua High on Eastern Shore test positive for coronavirus

ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) — Nandua High School on the Eastern Shore will close for the next two weeks after “several” staff members were diagnosed with COVID-19, school officials say.

In a letter to parents Wednesday, Superintendent W. C. Holland didn’t say exactly how many people tested positive but said the district is working to identify those who had contact with the staff members.

Those who were in contact will be notified by the Accomack County Health Department and asked to stay home and monitor symptoms for 14 days from your last contact. Those who are not contacted by the health department will not have to stay home.

The school isn’t expected to reopen until at least Nov. 5, but students will still be expected to attend classes virtually in the meantime.

These are the first reported coronavirus cases in the Accomack school district. School leaders chose this summer to go back under a hybrid plan, that limits in-person learning to two days a week.

Accomack overall has done relatively well as a community in terms of virus load since outbreaks at local chicken plants earlier in the pandemic, with about 1 to 2 cases per day on average the last two months, and a low average percent of positive tests (2.2%).

Accomack’s cases

For more information, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.