Several families, cat and iguana displaced after lightning causes apartment fire in VB

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A lightning strike was the cause of a fire Tuesday night at an apartment building at 710 Regency Drive, between Laskin Road and Wolfsnare Road.

No injuries were reported, but Art Kohn with the Virginia Beach Fire Department says the Red Cross was called to help eight families who were displaced. Several animals were also unharmed, including a cat and an iguana.

It was marked under control quickly after firefighters were alerted at 7:09 p.m.

The Red Cross asks any families who need assistance to call the Red Cross at 757-446-7700.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories