Seventh arrest made in deadly birthday party shoot out from January

NORTHAMPTON, Va (WAVY) — Another arrest has been made in the birthday shootout from late January.

Seven people are now facing charges in connection to a shooting that killed one man and wounded three others.

Police say the shooting occurred in the 200 block of Craige Street on the evening of January 25.

The latest arrest was made on Monday when Deputies took 29-year-old Willis Maurice Robinson of Roanoke Rapids into custody.

According to Sheriff Smith with Northampton Co. Sheriff’s Office, Robinson is facing multiple charges.

He is currently being held on the following:

First-degree murder

Felony inciting a riot

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Attempted first-degree murder

His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday 9/12/2019. He received no bond.

