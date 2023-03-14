HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Seven Henrico County Sheriff’s deputies have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Irvo Otieno, who died in Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie while in police custody.

According to Virginia State Police, the deputies turned themselves in on Tuesday, March 14 and each one was charged with one felony count of second-degree murder. Their identities are as follows:

Randy Joseph Boyer, 57, of Henrico, Va.

Dwayne Alan Bramble, 37, of Sandston, Va.

Jermaine Lavar Branch, 45, of Henrico, Va.

Bradley Thomas Disse, 43, of Henrico, Va.

Tabitha Renee Levere, 50, of Henrico, Va.

Brandon Edwards Rodgers, 48, of Henrico, Va.

Kaiyell Dajour Sanders, 30, of North Chesterfield, Va.

Just before 4 p.m. on March 6, The Henrico County Sheriff’s Office were admitting 28-year-old Otieno for treatment at the hospital. State Police say Otieno became “combative” during the intake process. He was then physically restrained and died.

Otieno’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination and autopsy.

All seven deputies were taken to Meherrin River Regional Jail, where they are being held without bond.

Henrico County Sheriff Alisa A. Gregory released the following statement in response to the charges:

“As Henrico County sheriff and on behalf of our entire office, I extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Irvo Otieno. The events of March 6, at their core, represent a tragedy because Mr. Otieno’s life was lost. This loss is felt by not only those close to him but our entire community.

The seven deputies who were transferring custody of Mr. Otieno have been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the Commonwealth’s cases.

As an office, we are cooperating fully with the investigation of the Virginia State Police. Separately, we are conducting our own independent review of this incident.

Public safety is what we stand for as a Sheriff’s Office. We will continue to maintain the highest professional standards in how we serve and protect those in our custody, the community at-large and our staff.”

The incident is under investigation by Virginia State Police.