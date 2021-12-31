Settlement reached in Lucas’ lawsuit against former Portsmouth police chief, case to be dismissed

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Sen. Louise Lucas’ lawsuit against former Portsmouth police chief Angela Greene and Portsmouth police sergeant Kevin McGee has been settled and will be dismissed.

Court documents show the settlement was reached out Wednesday.

Lucas (D-Portsmouth) filed the $6.7 million lawsuit against Greene and McGee in July, alleging the pair worked together to bring baseless felony charges her after the city’s Confederate monument was destroyed by protesters in July 2020. A man was seriously injured when part of the monument fell on him.

Lucas and 13 other local Black leaders were charged in the aftermath by Portsmouth police, but the charges were later dismissed. Lucas alleged that facing the potential of jail time caused her emotional, mental, and physical harm.

Greene was fired from the police department months after the protest. She later filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the city, which is still active.

She’s now the police chief in Lexington, Virginia.