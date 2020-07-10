Seton Youth Shelters needs help to purchase potential “dream property”

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) —For months we have been following Seton Youth Shelters’ mission to find a new home for boys in need after its lease was terminated.

The executive director of Seton Youth Shelters says she found a kind of “dream type property” that, with investment, could be Seton’s forever home, but the organization would need help financially to make that happen.

10 On Your Side recently spoke with Michael Ma. He says he is proof that Seton Youth Shelters saves lives and puts children on the right track.

“The first night at Seton I was terrified about what was going to happen. I just had this huge encounter with police officers. I was pepper sprayed, but being able to sleep in a bed that night, and having a counselor bring me milk and cookies that night, it made me feel safe,” says Michael.

Michael says day after day Seton counselors worked with him, comforted him, and showed him his full potential. He says Seton’s work has such an important impact on all children it can reach.

“If they’re worried about having to figure out how they’re going to be fed today or where they’re going to be staying to sleep tonight, how can we expect them to, you know, focus on algebra?”

If Seton is unable to find a new home by December 31, a number of boys will remain on the streets trafficked or homeless or abused. Michael Ma will never forget being in that position. Now, this law student wants to make sure Seton can continue its work so other children can get the same opportunity for a good life.

“Having a place that you know you can go to when all else is lost, it is so, so, so, so important.”

Since his time at Seton, Michael has become a mentor himself. He has volunteered for many organizations including the Special Olympics. He graduated from Old Dominion University and now continues his education as a second year law student at the University of Virginia.

Again, Seton believes it may have found a place that could work for the boys’ shelter, but in order to get everything up to code, it really needs your help financially. Click here to donate. Seton executives say this is not a done deal, but they are hopeful.