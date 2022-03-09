Sentimental artwork stolen from NEON District

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An art thief is on the loose in Norfolk, and whoever it is, they got away with not only some very creative work, but with a piece of one family’s heart.

Beneath the NEON sign in Norfolk’s art district, a large mesh fence became a canvas.

“We wanted to reflect on history, time, changing dynamics of the neighborhood,” said Downtown Norfolk Council Special Project Director Rachel McCall.

The DNC commissioned the project last summer to beautify the area surrounding the abandoned Greyhound bus station. They chose pieces from 20 artists, including Carlos Burgess.

“My brother’s imagination was just like — unreal,” Tony Burgess told WAVY.

Tony Burgess remembers the first time he and his wife turned onto Granby Street from Brambleton Avenue.

“I pointed to her and said ‘Like, there’s my brother’s art — like, right there!’ And we were just ecstatic,” he said.

Sadly, just weeks after the art installation, 43-year-old Carlos Burgess died after a long battle with kidney disease.

“Shortly after he passed I would, you know, go down there, walk my dogs and just stay there for like five or 10 minutes and just you know talk to him and admire the art,” Tony Burgess recalled.

Then about a month ago, McCall said, “We noticed they were missing — yeah, filed a police report.”

Police said they responded to 701 Monticello Avenue for the report of the larceny of digital vinyl prints around 2:15 p.m. Feb. 10.

Fifteen of the 20 banners are gone, including Carlos Burgess’ creation of his “Uncle Gene.”

“It talks about a military serviceman coming to Norfolk during the Jim Crow era and getting some bad looks and being told to shove away.” Tony Burgess told WAVY.

As the story goes, he said, Uncle Gene always had something to say. Turns out, so did Carlos, who was a U.S. Army veteran himself.

“One thing he always said was ‘Always soldier on,'” Tony Burgess said.

That is tough though for the family right now. Having Carlos Burgess’ work returned to the NEON District would be a bright spot in their dark hour.

“It would mean a lot to the whole family — I just hope that somebody would bring it back, you know, just for us,” Tony said.

The banners are quite large, measuring several feet high and wide. If you’ve seen one or know who might have them you’re asked to contact Norfolk police.