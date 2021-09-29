Sentara breaks ground on new Albemarle Regional Health Campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, officials with Sentara Healthcare announced on Wednesday that they have broken ground on their new Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus in Elizabeth City.

“The investment in this new health campus is tangible evidence of Sentara’s commitment to serve this community for the long-haul and to continue our mission to improve health every day,” said Phillip Jackson, President of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in prepared remarks. “It will be an attractive place for patients to receive state-of-the-art care in their own community and to help keep our patients as healthy as they can be, so they don’t need to be in the hospital.”

Phase one of the Health Campus features is a new two-story 60,000 square foot medical office building that is slated to open next year. An 80-bed hospital is expected to open in 2024.

“I’m thankful to be standing in this corn field today,” said Lloyd Griffin, Chair of the Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners. “We have something to give back to the community. This will be a footprint for Sentara and I’m glad to be partners with you all.”

In November 2020, leaders with Sentara Healthcare and Pasquotank County announced their plan for Sentara to build a replacement hospital for the 60-year-old Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City.

When Sentara took over the current county-owned hospital in 2014, they signed a 30-year lease which has since been settled. As part of that settlement, Sentara will place $38M in an escrow account until the new hospital is open and operating.

“As they grow, so will our city,” said Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie J. Parker of Sentara in the region. “This validates my decision in 2014 to support Sentara taking over the hospital, and I’m super excited about your decision to build this facility.”

This new Health Campus will also include a new headquarters building for the Pasquotank/Camden EMS.