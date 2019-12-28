Sentara Va. Beach General Hospital placed on lockdown Saturday morning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital was placed on a brief lockdown overnight, officials say.

According to a Sentara spokeswoman, the hospital’s emergency room area went on a security lockdown around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

She added that extra security personnel and police responded to the emergency room area of the hospital as a result.

WAVY News has reached out to the Virginia Beach Police Department to confirm that they had assisted and to learn if any arrests were made.

Hospital officials say that no threat was founded and the security lockdown was lifted just an hour later at 2 a.m.

10 On Your Side asked why the lockdown was initially requested, but the spokeswoman said those details won’t be released.

This is a developing story.

