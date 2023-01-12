NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Sentara Healthcare shared Thursday that they now own AvMed, Inc., a not-for-profit health plan in Florida.

The president and chief executive officer of Sentara Healthcare said, “Sentara has extensive experience operating successful health plans that facilitate access to high-quality, coordinated care for members, and we are excited to be bringing Sentara’s mission—we improve health every day—to an even larger community.”

The Miami-based health plan provides commercial group, individual, and Medicare Advantage coverage to over 200,000 members. The press release says, the health plan’s operations will face minimal impact and will continue as usual for members, providers, and employees.

The president and chief operating officer of AvMed said, “Our partnership with Sentara best positions AvMed to continue helping Floridians live healthier, the basis of our mission for the past 50 years”. He added, “To create thriving communities, address health disparities, and improve wellness, offering accessible, quality care is vital, and this new affiliation will deliver that for our members and local communities.”

According to the press release, Sentara’s health plan operations expand coverage to almost 1.2 million members with their finalized ownership of AvMed.