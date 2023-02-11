WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Republican and Democratic Senators on Capitol Hill are demanding better treatment for rail workers.

“The American people are sick and tired of the type of corporate greed we are seeing in that industry,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said.

Thursday, Sanders and Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) joined advocates to demand at least seven paid sick days for rail way workers.

“In the year 2023 that is not a whole lot to ask,” Sanders said.

“When I heard that you didn’t have a guaranteed sick day, I wondered how you could get by like that,” Braun said.

Some organizations, like the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes, reached an agreement with CSX railroad to provide paid sick days and they say other companies should follow their example.

“All maintenance of way workers and all the workers of the employees that are represented by the men who stand behind me, deserve a sick leave agreement,” BMWED President Tony Cardwell said.

Sanders and Braun point out that since some rail companies made more than $22 billion in profits last year, they can afford more sick time.

“I hope the companies, that the corporations do the right thing. I hope they do it voluntarily and we’re making some progress,” Sanders said.

“I’m hoping too this solves itself through the network of common sense,” Braun said.

Sanders promises if he doesn’t see change, he will question railway executives under oath in a Senate hearing.