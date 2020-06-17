Senior Send-Off, Nansemond River High School’s Justin Croft

(WAVY) — Today’s Senior Send-Off recipient is Justin Croft.

A recent graduate of Nansemond River High School in Suffolk, Croft was on the Warriors tennis team, ran cross-country and competed in both indoor and outdoor track.

Under coach Shamus Riley, he competed for the swim team and participated in the Class 5A Regionals.

During his Junior season, Croft was chosen by the American Legion to attend Boys State of Virginia.

A part of the JROTC program, Croft wants to continue serving the community by becoming a firefighter.

