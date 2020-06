(WAVY) — Today’s Senior Send-Off goes to Cox High School’s Jordan Parker-Ashe.

A four-member of the Falcons cross country and track teams, Jordan ran in the state cross country finals twice and was the team captain her senior year.

Cox’s Homecoming Queen, Jordan was on the National Honor Society Executive board and was Vice President of the Science National Honor Society.

Jordan graduated with a 4.77 GPA and will MIT where she study nuclear engineering.