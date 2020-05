(WAVY) — Tonight’s Senior Send-Off honoree is Rashad Webb from Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk.

A member of the school’s Academy of Visual and Performing Arts program, he was the Captain of the Bookers varsity basketball team.

Webb hopes to play Division One college basketball and earn a degree in art.

