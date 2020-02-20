Senior Alert: Va. State Police searching for missing 85-year-old man

FAIRFAX, Va (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a man missing out of Fairfax.

Officials say William Shaw, 85, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Clara Barton Rd.

He is 6’1″ and weighs approximately 225 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket and jeans.

Shaw suffers from cognitive impairment. The disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

He was last seen driving a white 2008 Toyota Sienna with Virginia tags reading “258-2BBE.”

Anyone with information should contact the Fairfax Police Department at 1-703-691-2131.

