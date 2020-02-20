1  of  14
Closings & Delays
Bertie County Public Schools Camden County Public Schools Currituck County Public Schools Edenton-Chowan Schools Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Gates County Public Schools Hertford County Public Schools Isle of Wight County Public Schools Jarvisburg Christian Academy NEAAAT Northampton County Schools (NC) Perquimans County Public Schools READY Academy Christian School Victory Christian School

Senior Alert: Va. State Police searching for missing 85-year-old man

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFAX, Va (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a man missing out of Fairfax.

Officials say William Shaw, 85, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Clara Barton Rd.

He is 6’1″ and weighs approximately 225 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket and jeans.

Shaw suffers from cognitive impairment. The disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

He was last seen driving a white 2008 Toyota Sienna with Virginia tags reading “258-2BBE.”

Anyone with information should contact the Fairfax Police Department at 1-703-691-2131.

This is a breaking news story.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories