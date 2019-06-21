Missing Northumberland man located

UPDATE: The Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office says Lewis T. Rice Sr. was found Friday night was being cared for by medics. They wanted to thank the community for help in the search.

NORTHUMBERLAND, Va. (WAVY) — A Senior Alert has been issued by Virginia State Police for a missing Northumberland man last seen Friday at his home on Kingston Road in Lottsburg just before 1 a.m.

Lewis T. Rice Sr., 70, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, dark pants and black and red sneakers.

Police say he suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a real threat to his health.

Anyone who’s seen Rice is asked to call the Northumberland Sheriff’s Office at 1-804-580-5221.