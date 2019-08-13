Senior Alert issued for 79-year-old who may be in Suffolk area

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

George M. Holton Jr.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A missing 79-year-old from Tennessee was last believed to be driving through the Suffolk area Monday night.

George M. Holton Jr. was last seen around 10:15 a.m. Monday at 540 Creedmore Road in Raleigh, North Carolina, but authorities believe he was heading north.

Virginia State Police later issued a Senior Alert at 10:40 p.m. Monday on behalf of the Signal Mountain Police Department in Tennessee.

Holton’s believed to be driving a black 2018 Chevrolet Traverse with Tennessee tag 5G68P9.

Troopers say he’s believed to be in danger due to a cognitive impairment. Anyone who’s seen Holton should call 911.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories