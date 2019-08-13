Senior Alert issued for 79-year-old who may be in Suffolk area

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A missing 79-year-old from Tennessee was last believed to be driving through the Suffolk area Monday night.
George M. Holton Jr. was last seen around 10:15 a.m. Monday at 540 Creedmore Road in Raleigh, North Carolina, but authorities believe he was heading north.
Virginia State Police later issued a Senior Alert at 10:40 p.m. Monday on behalf of the Signal Mountain Police Department in Tennessee.
Holton’s believed to be driving a black 2018 Chevrolet Traverse with Tennessee tag 5G68P9.
Troopers say he’s believed to be in danger due to a cognitive impairment. Anyone who’s seen Holton should call 911.