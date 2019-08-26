Senior alert issued for 68-year-old Va. Beach woman last seen at a church

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — State Police issued a senior alert for a 68-year-old Virginia Beach woman that was last seen on Sunday.

Virginia Beach Police say Janet Thurman is believed to be driving a blue Toyota Sienna with a Virginia license state that says “22644HM.”

Thurman was last seen at the Church of Lord Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Princess Anne Road around 1 p.m. wearing a white dress with flowers, a green shirt and black shoes.

According to police, Thurman was able to get the car keys and drive away from the church.

Police say she is believed to be in danger. Thurman reportedly has a cognitive impairment and may need medical attention.

Anyone with information should contact Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-5000.