WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — U.S. senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced $10 million in federal funding to expand access to job training in Richmond and the Hampton Roads regions, according to a release.

The funding was awarded through the Building Pathways to Infrastructure Jobs Grant Program created by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration.

The program provides funding for public-private partnerships to create job training programs for infrastructure-related fields, according to a release. This includes fields like: manufacturing, information technology, renewable energy, transportation and broadband deployment. This funding can help meet the increased demand for skilled workers and help more Americans get well-paying jobs, a release states.

“We need to make sure our workforce is prepared, and there are enough skilled workers to carry out these projects,” said the senators, in a release. “We’re glad this funding will help more Virginians in the Hampton Roads and Richmond regions receive the training they need to get good-paying jobs.”

The funding will be awarded as follows:

$5 million for the Hampton Roads Workforce Council in Norfolk

$5 million for the Virginia Community College System

The Hampton Roads Workforce Council in Norfolk oversees federally funded workforce development programs in the Hampton Roads region. The Virginia Community College System in Richmond oversees the 23 community colleges throughout Virginia, that offer students workforce development services such as job training programs, career coaching and credentialing options, according to a release.