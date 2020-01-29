Senator urges increase of seasonal visas to support Virginia’s seafood industry

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, July 8, 2015 file photo, herring are unloaded from a fishing boat in Rockland, Maine. A study published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 finds a warmer world may lose a billion tons of fish and other marine life by the end of the century. The international study used computer models to project that for every degree Celsius the world warms, the total weight of life in the oceans drop by 5%. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

(WAVY) — A Virginia senator joined 188 colleagues addressing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to increase the cap on temporary, non-agricultural visas given out in 2020.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) believes the increase is vital to ensuring small, seasonal employers across Virginia can sustain their businesses. Sen. Warner used the seafood industry as the main example of the importance of increased allocation of the H-2B visas.

He believes it is critical for the family-owned seafood businesses, adding that it guarantees a labor force they would need during peak seasons.

“Without immediate and meaningful H-2B cap relief, seasonal businesses will be forced to scale back operations, cancel or default on contracts, lay off full-time U.S. workers and, in some cases, close operations completely,” 

Mark Warner | Democratic Virginia Senator

Other Virginia senators that signed off on the letter include U.S. Reps. Rob Wittman (R-VA), Gerry Connolly (D-VA), Morgan Griffith (R-VA), Elaine Luria (D-VA), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), and Jennifer Wexton (D-VA).

You can find the full letter written to the Department of Homeland Security here: Download

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories