Sen. Mark Warner to visit Hampton Roads on Thursday & Friday for socially-distant events

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Sen. Mark R. Warner will be traveling across the Hampton Roads community on Thursday and Friday for a series of socially-distant events focusing on tourism and transportation relief efforts.

His visit will begin Thursday morning at the American Theatre in Hampton where he’ll meet with representatives from the Hampton Coliseum, Virginia Beach Amphitheater, Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center, American Theatre, Attucks Theatre, the Chrysler Museum of Art and other venues in the region. Their conversation will focus on the impacts COVID-19 has had on the industry, as well as financial assistance now available, including the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant.

He is then expected to meet with with transportation leaders at the Virginia International Gateway on Friday morning to discuss the $56 million provided for transit systems in Hampton Roads by the American Rescue Plan.

Finally on Friday afternoon, he will host a tourism and small business roundtable in Williamsburg to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the industry, as well as relief provided by the American Rescue Plan and Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Representatives from from Great Wolf Lodge, Busch Gardens, the Williamsburg Area Restaurant Association, Williamsburg Hotel and Motel Association, and other others are expected to attend.

The Virginia tourism industry lost an estimated $10 billion in revenue in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Norfolk tourism officials optimistic about 2021.