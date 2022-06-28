PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Senator Tim Kaine is making several stops in Hampton Roads this week.

His visit included a tour of Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth Tuesday to see how the workers there are keeping our Navy ready and running.

But his visit comes at a time of great concern about the culture surrounding the military, and of course, the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Sen. Kaine is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Kaine spoke for about 25 minutes following his tour. He said he was impressed with what’s going on at the shipyard, but he actually covered a number of topics.

WAVY asked him about the Brandon Act. That’s something 10 On Your Side has covered in detail that would provide better mental health services for military members who are experiencing a mental health crisis. It is in the defense budget that will be voted on by the Senate probably by late July. Kaine says that the language in the document should be effective to help military members who are thinking about taking their own lives.

What he doesn’t know though is once it is part of the defense budget when it will actually be implemented.

“I don’t yet have an answer for that. I don’t yet have an answer on here is when the protocols will be in place. The Brandon Act was inspired by a very tragic case of a sailor who was essentially bullied by a kind of sadistic superior you would like to make fun of the guy,” said Sen. Kaine.

The Brandon Act is something that could definitely be utilized in situations like USS George Washington, which has seen several suicides in the past year.

Sen. Kaine’s visit to Hampton Roads this week also includes events in Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Hampton and Newport News, during which he plans to discuss Virginia’s defense community, job training, coastal resiliency, small businesses, and the affordable housing crisis.