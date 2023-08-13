HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Starting Monday, Senator Tim Kaine will be in Hampton Roads for several events.

Kaine will be in Chesapeake on Monday to tour ForKids, a nonprofit that provides emergency shelter and critical services to families and children living in poverty in Southeastern Virginia.

Later that day, the senator will join the Hampton Roads Chamber Senatorial Forum in Norfolk to provide an update on his work in the Senate and the regional economy.

After that, Senator Kaine and Congressman Bobby Scott will be at the Chesapeake Regional Medical Center to celebrate the federal funding they secured in support of mental health services at the hospital.

On Tuesday, Kaine and Scott will tour Ben Moreell, a privatized military housing complex, and hold a roundtable on military housing with military families at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads.

The senator will round out his visit to Hampton Roads alongside Congressman Scott as they host a roundtable with local ministers at New Beech Grove Baptist Church in Newport News.