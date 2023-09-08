EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — On Sept. 6, around 6:55 p.m., Edenton Police Department responded to the 200 block of East Eden St. in reference to shots fired.

After investigation, EPD said, in a release, they learned that several unidentified John A. Holmes High School students were involved. The EPD and John A. Holmes administration are working together to develop a plan to fight against any issues moving forward, police said.

“It is our hope that our youth understands that conflict resolution is the key to success, instead of breaking the law,” the press release reads.

Contact has been made with both the parents of those involved, as well as the owners of the vehicles pictured at the scene, police said.

“We would like to thank our residents for utilizing, ‘See something, say something,’ and sharing photos and tips with us,” the press release reads. “It is collaboration like this that allows for a safer community, as we work together with residents to better protect all who live, work and play here.”

EPD said they encourage parents to have conversations with their children regarding the importance of reporting incidences.

“Please talk to your children, and explain to them that it’s better to report these issues to school staff or your local law enforcement agency, so that the issue can be addressed accordingly,” the press release reads. “Make no mistake, your child will be prosecuted to the fullest if your children are involved in violence in our community.”