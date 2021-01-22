See any parking or transportation issues you want to see improve at the Oceanfront? The city wants to hear from you

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Over the years, there’s been many transportation upgrades and new modes of transportation at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. City officials say more is to come, but they need your help figuring out what needs to get done.

The city is asking residents and tourists to weigh in by filling out a survey. They want you to help them make it easier for people to access the beach and businesses.

“We really want to do this right, and I think the only way we can do that is if we get input as to how it should look, as how it should operate,” said Kathy Warren, Strategic Growth Areas Manager, City of Virginia Beach.



The responses will be used to create a Resort Area Mobility Plan, or RAMP.



“We started working on the resort area mobility plan last year in 2020. Our hopes are that we will have it pretty close to completed by the end of the spring, early summer so that we can try to pilot some projects this summer,” Warren said. “What’s a better way for the trolley to operate, for instance. Where should we put the scooter? Where could we do things to make it safer for pedestrians?”



One of the problem spots?

“At this point, we are focused in on Atlantic Avenue and what that needs to be. There’s no doubt I think everyone would agree it needs a refresh,” she said. “So, the sidewalks. we are definitely looking at areas we could expand those sidewalks, potentially have some areas where we have outdoor dining permanently, do we really need a separate trolley lane or could we use that space for something else?”



Potential projects of this scale are something city officials said they need to get right.



“The lifespan could be 50 years plus so it’s so important that we do it right.”



The survey will stay open until January 31st. For the link, click here.