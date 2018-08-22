Security lights finally fixed at Virginia Beach apartment complex

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Broken security lights at a Virginia Beach apartment complex are finally fixed.

10 On Your Side first brought you the Garrison family’s story last week when they reached out to us after trying and failing to get Drucker and Falk, the property management company of the Bakers Crossing apartments, to fix lights they say were out for years.

The Garrisons’ home backs right up Baker Crossings. With no security lights, they say it’s pitch black at night behind their home.

According to the father, Andrew Garrison, such a blanket of darkness only invites crime. He said the final straw came when a stray bullet shot into their home, feet from their sleeping kids.

“It was absolutely the worst feeling in the world,” explained Andrew’s wife, Zebbie Garrison. “A bullet coming through my home is just too much.”

For weeks, Zebbie and Andrew Garrison say they called Drucker and Falk trying to get them to fix the lights. When it looked like the property management company wasn’t going to do anything about the broken lights, the Garrisons put in a call to 10 On Your Side.

“We had to call WAVY TV 10,” explained Zebbie Garrison. “We felt we weren’t going to get anything done on our own and they weren’t taking us seriously.”

By 9 a.m. the morning after the first story aired, Zebbie looked out her window and saw maintenance crews fixing the lights.

For the Garrisons, the cost of fixing a few light bulbs is worth it to improve the safety of their community.

“I’m sure it’s costly, but you know, safety first. That piece of mind for the families that live around here, is above and beyond what it costs to fix some light bulbs or electrical issues.”