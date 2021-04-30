Second mistrial for man charged in hit-and-run that injured JMU student from Williamsburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WAVY) — For the second time, a jury was unable to come to a verdict in the trial of a man charged with a hit-and-run that critically injured a James Madison University student from Williamsburg in 2018.

The judge declared a mistrial on Friday in Harrisonburg. The jury deliberated for almost seven hours but couldn’t come to a unanimous decision, The Breeze, JMU’s student newspaper, reported.

Antle was severely hurt in the crash, and his parents thought he wouldn’t survive. He’s since regained the ability to walk and continues to do therapy to improve, the Virginia Gazette reported. His speech is also improving after suffering a brain injury.

Mashkhal Ibrahim was charged with felony hit-and-run after the crash. He remains in custody.

It’s unclear if the case will be retried.