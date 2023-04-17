GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Signs posted on the door indicate that the end is near for the Sears in Friendly Center in Greensboro.

This location is the final Sears department store location in North Carolina, and one of only a few locations left in the United States as of March 2023, according to data website Scrape Hero. Florida and California have the most Sears locations, with three. It’s not known if any locations in other states will also be shutting their doors.

It’s unclear when the final day will be for the Sears in Friendly Center, but the signs posted are advertising closing sales.

This comes the same week that Greensboro-based sports chain Omega Sports announced that they would be permanently closing all locations due to supply chain and cost issues.

Sears is located at 3200 West Friendly Avenue, sharing building space with Whole Foods.